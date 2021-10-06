These Are the 20 Highest Paying Jobs in Boise and the Treasure Valley

A few weeks ago we asked the question "How much does someone need to earn in Idaho in order to be happy?" According to one website, it's pretty darn high and less than 40 career fields pay that kind of money in Boise.

That website was Go Banking Rates and they settled on their number by adjusting the magic number Purdue University called a national average to fit the cost of living in each state. In Idaho, the final number ended up being $99,540.

So how much of a reality is making that much annually in Boise? According to the latest statistics on the Idaho Department of Labor's website, there are only 35 career fields where the average salary is at or above that mark.

For comparison, Boise's average wage is $49,002. That's almost $10,000 short of what Go Banking Rates considers a livable wage for the state where you can make ends meet, but still have some fun money and money to put into savings.

Who's raking in the most cash in town? According to the statistics available to the public, these are the highest earning jobs in our area.

