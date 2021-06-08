Huge Boise Job Fair Soon, Tons of Career Options

Labor shortages have been plaguing the treasure valley for months now. I have never lived in a city in a time when labor shortage was an issue. Typically a high unemployment rate and not enough jobs to go around is the issue. Not in Idaho and not in the Treasure Valley. Restaurants and other businesses have been forced to close their doors temporarily, reduce hours or close all together. Not because of lack of customers or business, they literally just don't have enough staff or the staff they do have is being overworked. You can read more about that here.

There are a few reasons that this anomaly is happening. Another reason is the back to work blues. Since the pandemic many people became accustom to working form home and many businesses now want employees back in the office full time. Others though embraced the working form home and adapted it as a new way of conducting business. Read more about that here.

Idaho also had pretty substantial unemployment programs in place to help offset the pandemic fallout. However at this point Idaho is halting most programs by the end of this month forcing many to back into the workforce, check out more on that here.

Good news is ahead regardless if you are a business owner or an individual looking for that perfect fit job or a new career move. There is a large -in person- job fair coming up on June 21st! Hundreds of jobs will be available to check out with over 60 company representatives from 10a to 2p to answer any questions. This is all happening at the Riverside Hotel -2900 W Chinden Blvd, Garden City-

Full time and part time is available in many avenues including law enforcement, customer service, manufacturing, transportation, sales, construction, finance, caregiving, maintenance, security, janitorial, administration, warehouse, production, and more. Check out the official Idaho Career and Job Fair website here.

Just for fun here is a list of the top 25 highest paying jobs in Boise that don't require a college degree.

