We live in a world driven by technology. We have access to smartphones, smartwatches, smart devices, and more, and most of us would be lost without them. Do you remember when using a Razor phone was cutting-edge?

With technology, there come risks. Just ask the person who unknowingly clicked on the wrong link and had their bank account hacked. Years ago, several folks exposed how new or smart TVs were spying on television watchers.

However, several trusting devices are spying on you, using your data, and sending sensitive information to China. If you think it's just another written speculation from Kevin Miller, you are mistaken, and here's the proof.

New refrigerators, ovens, washing machines, and other large appliances can tap into your WiFi network, transmitting data and potentially stealing your secrets.

Consumer Reports states that companies utilize the data for research and development, as well as marketing. The publication recommends the following to stay safe.

"If you do connect smart appliances, put them on a different WiFi network from your computers, tablets, smartphones, etc. Even if the appliances network is compromised, criminals won't be able to probe the devices on your more sensitive network. Many WiFi routers allow you to set up a secondary network, but you could also set up a second router in your home."

Can these products be stopped? Thankfully, our Conservative Congressman Russ Fulcher has written a bill along with Senator Ted Cruz that will end the spying appliances. The bill passed the House as part of President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill.

You can read about it here. Congressman Fulcher shared his thoughts on how vital home security is in Idaho.

"Consumers have a right to know if their internet-connected 'smart' appliance is recording them unknowingly," said Congressman Fulcher. "In an age of increasing connectivity, my bill, H.R. 859, will provide that much-needed transparency by requiring manufacturers to clearly communicate to customers whether their product transmits photographed, filmed, or recorded data. I want to thank my colleague, Congressman Seth Moulton, for co-leading this bipartisan effort, and I look forward to delivering this bill to President Trump's desk."

