Does anyone remember the Recession? Were you living in Idaho during the Great Recession? Do you remember driving down your favorite road without seeing any help-wanted signs? Today, help-wanted signs are everywhere, regardless of the town in which you live, Idaho.

Idaho critics say the state needs to develop and recruit higher-paying jobs. Housing prices have risen dramatically in the Gem State, forcing some to live in recreational vehicles, cars, trucks, and other structures that would shelter them. Rents for homes and apartments continue to rise, forcing many to experience home insecurity despite working one or more jobs.

The Gem State economy's backbone is agriculture. Although not well publicized, the state makes its money through farming and ranching. Idaho's tech sector continues to grow but, according to the Wall Street Journal, has a long way to go to match America's hottest job market.

Is America's hottest job market in Idaho? California? The country's hottest job market is only five hours from Boise, Salt Lake City, Utah. The Journal reviewed three hundred and eighty metro areas with Moody's analytics. Some criteria included wages, unemployment rate, and three other factors.

What Makes Salt Lake City Number One?

While other large metros have seen declining employment, Salt Lake City attracts folks from California's Silicon Valley. The Journal and locals describe the newcomers as Silicon Slopes. Like Idaho, Utah attracts Californians who can't afford Golden State homes.

The Beehive state has a diverse workforce that does not depend on one industry to fuel its economy. Its industries include life sciences, manufacturing, and supply-chain logistics.

After Salt Lake City, Florida, cities Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma completed the top five.

