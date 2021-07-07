This Is The Best Job In Boise

Think about how amazing this past weekend was. Whether you traveled and went on a three day adventure or did absolutely nothing, a three day weekend is significantly better than a 2 day break every 5 workdays. Now think about how fast this short 4 day week is going? What if every week was like this one? What if you could do 5 days worth of work in 4 days and have a 3 day weekend every weekend? You would have the best job in Boise.

This concept is known as the Four -10's work week and while it's not new there is a study the states productivity and services provided "remained the same or improved,". The study, says that employees wellbeing "dramatically increased across a range of indicators, from perceived stress and burnout, to health and work-life balance."

Will Stronge, Director of Research at Autonomy commented "It shows that the public sector is ripe for being a pioneer of shorter working weeks – and lessons can be learned for other governments," Stronge continued "Iceland has taken a big step towards the four-day working week, providing a great real-life example for Local Councils and those in the UK public sector considering implementing it here in the UK.”

While this study was conducted in Iceland, I think that the opinion of 2,500 workers who participated for four years and only worked 35 to 36 hours a week would be inline with American sentiment. According to the researches at Autonomy the shorter work week was "by all measures an overwhelming success."

As a matter of fact it was such a success that the study stated:

" 86% of Iceland’s working population are now on contracts that have either moved them to shorter working hours, or give them the right to do so in the future,"

Based on the data and my personal survey around the radio station I'm gonna say that the Best Job in Boise is the one that will allow for a four day work week.

