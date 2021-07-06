This Local Diner Serves Breakfast Along an Airport Runway

It is, perhaps, one of the best kept secrets of the Treasure Valley. If you know about this place--I'm giving you MAJOR credit for being a connoisseur of the finer things in dining--these true, local experiences that only a "real one" would know about.

Along with being one of my "secret" spots to take someone for breakfast that always gets rave reviews, this place just happens to be one of the most unique dining experiences that I'm aware of in the Treasure Valley.

Yes, the food is amazing and the views are good too-- it's the action all around you that really make it something special.

I should probably mention that you're dining from a LITERAL air tower at the airport in Nampa, Idaho.

The Tower Grill, since I was a kid, was always a fun place to do breakfast with my grandparents. We would get a HUGE breakfast and watch planes come and go from Nampa's runways. It is one of the most unique dining experiences I've ever encountered to this day.

The Tower Grill is open from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. but is closed on Tuesdays. There is also a a Friday night special, during which the restaurant is open for dinner.

If you're familiar with the area that the Nampa Airport is in, you know that there aren't many building to obstruct the sunrise or sunset. Take a seat on the patio (when it isn't scorching outside) and catch the amazing views from this tower located ON A LITERAL AIRPORT RUNWAY. The kids or the date are sure to love this experience.

Here is what some recent reviewers had to say about The Tower Grill:

Tried the Tower Grill today and look forward to going back. Nothing better than eating some good food while overlooking a runway watching planes take off and land. Friendly, efficient staff, great views, cool decor, yummy food. You gotta try it! - Karen Schlecht

I have never had a bad experience here. Nate has put together the perfect combination of delicious food and a great atmosphere. I love to sit outside when the weather is nice with my kids and watch the airplanes. James loves airplanes and thinks it’s just the coolest thing ever.

The portions are huge, especially breakfast, and it all tastes just amazing. Even my picky 3 year old ate most of his meal! If you haven’t been yet, you’re missing out! - Rachel Cossel

But wait--there's more! You have got to check out some of the photos of the amazing food and views at The Tower Grill-- they're to die for!

