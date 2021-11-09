This Meridian Home With Ballroom Is Perfect For Hosting The Holidays

Christmas is right around the corner and after the year 2021 has been, it would be really nice to host the holidays in an gorgeous Air BnB that sleeps 32. All the family can unite for a jolly holly Christmas.

Image via Air BnB

This is the definition of don't judge a book by its cover. This exterior leaves much to be desired. Drab white siding with a brownish trim hardly makes the heart flutter. But like the wise street merchant once said in Aladdin, "Do not be fooled by its commonplace appearance. Like so many things, it is not what is outside, but what is inside that counts."

When you step inside this massive house you are greeted with a chic, yet cozy aesthetic. The living area has a mounted television, two couches, a fireplace, and a book corner with elevated seating. That's the cutest part, I'd say. Reminds me of Harry Potter under the stairs cupboard without the sadness and neglect.

Image via Air BnB

Clearly 32 people can't fit in the living room all at once, but that's what spacious kitchens are for. The dining table is equipped with 5 chairs and a bench that seats 3. An additional 4 seats line the kitchen island in the form of stools. So there are plenty of spots to spread out. I'd be sitting at the island because that's likely where the alcohol would be most accessible. It's perfect as a little bar setup.

Image via Air BnB

But now for the entire point of this house's existence. Your party of 32 can still maintain social distance if they so choose in the gorgeous ballroom perfect for all kinds of dancing. Line, break, square, freeform; there's space for it all. Even a DJ setup if that tickles your fancy. And can you imagine it decked out in lights, garland, and snowflakes?

Image via Air BnB

Image via Air BnB

Eight nights in this hardly humble abode will run you right around $6K. Not too shabby if you can get the family to chip in. Then you just have to stock up on food and booze. Check out the rest of this house that easily rivals the McCallister home here.

