Almost every big city has a pile of dining guides to help introduce tourists to unique, essential or legendary cuisine to try during their visits. Heck, even Boise a handful of guides like that.

But in a town of less than 3,000 people where the main draw is its proximity to one of the nation's best ski resort? The food is often overlooked and according to Conde Nast Traveler, if you haven't left yourself enough time to thoroughly enjoy the food scene in Ketchum, you're missing out. They put the small Idaho town on their list titled "7 Small Towns in the U.S. That Are Secret Food Destinations."

In their description of Ketchum, they highlighted the impressive lamb dishes that you can find throughout town. We can't say we're surprised. After all, Ketchum is THE destination to be during the famous Trailing of the Sheep Festival where 1,500 sheep parade down Main Street. It's a cool event to watch, but the festival also heavily highlights lamb dishes prepared by chefs from throughout the Wood River Valley.

So which restaurants MUST you trip if you find yourself in Ketchum? According to Trip Advisor, these are the top picks.

