5 Boise Area Restaurants Serving the Best Corned Beef and Hash

As St. Patrick's Day approaches, many in Boise and the Treasure Valley might be considering getting some good old fashioned corned beef and hash dishes, or turning their food and drinks the color green for the holiday.

When it comes to celebrating unique holidays like this one, there are a lot of different ways engage (like wearing green for St. Patrick's Day, for example). Yet, one of the top ways for celebrating any holiday is by enjoying the delicious food.

To help, we've created a list of the 5 best places for corned beef and hash in the Boise area — and you can keep scrolling for even more of the best restaurants and bars!

Kitchn said it best, “Sure, the Irish might eat corned beef sometimes, but it’s hardly the national dish of Ireland. So, how did we come to associate this meat as a go-to meal on St. Patrick’s Day?”

Well, turns out, “Ireland was a major producer of salted meat, going back all the way to the Middle Ages and lasting through the 19th century. It wasn’t always called corned beef, though. That didn’t come until the 17th century when the English coined the term.”

Basically, corned beef and hash has been a tradition for a very long time, and if you’d like to take part in it and you don’t want to make it yourself... check out the 5 best places for corned beef and hash in the Boise area down below, and keep scrolling for the best restaurants and bars!

And don't forget about Meridian's Kispy Kreme GREEN donuts or the Nampa Food Truck Rally!

The 5 Best Places for Corned Beef & Hash in the Boise Area Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

