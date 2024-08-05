Can we ever remember when we didn't have a list of the best things? The worst things? Can these top teams win it all, and other endless lists? Today, another list arrived that will continue to raise a rivalry between two Mountain West states.

We share with you the list of America's Best States to live in. For those who love/hate California, the once-Golden State is not on the best list, but it is on the worst list.

The Daily Mail Reported the best states to live in. You may wonder what criteria determine which State in America is the best place to live.

The Daily Mail and Consumer Affairs have shared their list of exceptional states. The list included affordability, quality of life, education and health rank, economy, and affordability. The sites looked at all fifty states. Let's take a look at the top five.

#5 Massachusetts

The Bay State came in at number five. The area has several professional sports franchises, world-famous academic institutions, and outstanding medical care. The median income is the third highest in the country.

#4 Minnesota

Do people live in a State with so many lakes? Those with the lowest poverty ranking in the country and their road system is ranked as one of the nation's best.

#3 Idaho

The Gem State is not the best State in America, which is odd considering how many people continue to move to Idaho. However, the State has the highest ranking for health care in the country.

#2 New Hampshire

The Granite State is number two, thanks to its high scores in most categories. Still, they weren't number one.

#1 Utah

Thanks to its meager property tax, the State has the best affordability ranking in the country.

