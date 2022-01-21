Thomas Rhett Concert Announcement for 2022 (October)

Thomas Rhett’s Bring the Bar to You Tour just announced they will be bringing the bar to Boise in October 2022.

Rhett is bringing Parker McCollum and Conner Smith (photos below) on the tour with him as special guests.

According to Taste of Country, “The tour's name comes from a song on Rhett's newly announced Where We Started album, expected April 1. It's track No. 7, called "Bring the Bar," but it's not one of the ones he released early in announcing the project last week. It's also not one of the collaborations, of which there are three on the 15-song album.”

The show will be going down on October 6, 2022, at the Ford Idaho Center Arena.

As for what to expect … expect to witness these incredibly powerful country musicians blast their newest hits, the ones you absolutely love, and even potentially some songs from their upcoming albums.

Thankfully, Rhett will be coming to Boise when he’s nearing the very end of his tour, which is right around the release of his next album … which means there’s a higher chance he’ll be sharing some new music with us before it’s even released!

This is definitely something to look forward to. Be sure to check out the other shows coming to Boise.

Thomas Rhett's 'Bring the Bar to You' Lineup

