I may be a little bit over the top, but I get my haircut once a week, or every other week at the very least. I literally got my haircut last night! Thus, I am an absolute haircut fanatic, and I love the barber shop experience.

For 2 years now, I've been looking into the best shops and salons for men's haircuts, and I am excited to share my findings – The Top 10 Men's Haircuts & Barber Shops in (or near) the Greater Boise-Nampa Metropolitan Area.

These findings and comments were based on Yelp reviews, cost, scheduling convenience, experience, overall end-result, and my own experiences. At the end of the day, these are just my opinions and I would encourage you to try some of these places near you!

Top 10 Men's Haircuts & Barber Shops in the Boise Metropolitan Area

