Top 15 Common Jobs in Boise That Most People Do for Work

It seems like a near-impossible task to wrap our heads around how many jobs are really out there, even just right here in the Boise area. We recently had a conversation with the owner of Pete’s Legend Barber in Kuna, Miguel, and he shared his enthusiasm for Boise's diverse employment landscape:

"The best part of my gig? Conversations with people from all walks of life. Each person in my chair has a unique profession, and it's eye-opening to witness the variety of careers out there that completely fuels our economy. Too often, these hardworking individuals go unnoticed."

That is absolutely spot on, isn't it?

Miguel's trade might not be at the top of the charts for conventional job lists, but he's right about the multitude of roles contributing to our city's robust economy. To help shed some light on the most prevalent occupations in Boise, we found an insightful article from Stacker. According to them...

“Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in Boise City using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by total employment as of May 2020. While much has changed during the coronavirus pandemic, the jobs featured here give a holistic view at the most popular industries in your area and how many jobs are supported.”

Their extensive list spans 50 professions, and we've picked the TOP 15 to showcase the heartbeat of Boise's job scene. It's a testament to the variety of careers weaving the fabric of our tight-knit community. Do you work in any of these career fields?

