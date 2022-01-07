Life has been absolutely bonkers these days. Up is down, left is right, and if you told me right now that the sky is green… I’d probably just believe you.

But do you know what the remedy is, for when life becomes just a little too much?

A good laugh.

Luckily for you, Boise has proven to be a wonderful hub for incredible comedians to showcase their talents – and some prominent names within the comedic community are coming to the Treasure Valley soon!

And I cannot begin to tell you how excited we are, because these people are funny.

I mean like, funny funny.

Like – you will have tears streaming down your face because you’re laughing so hard – funny.

Did you also pee a little bit when you were laughing?

Maybe, but we won’t tell.

They’re that good.

So mark your calendars and get your popcorn ready, because we all know that we can use a good belly-aching laugh.

Top Comedy Shows Coming to Boise Who doesn't love a good laugh? We can't wait for these comedians to come to Boise!

Hilarious Reviews of Boise Strip Clubs We share some of the funniest reviews of strip clubs from right here in Boise!