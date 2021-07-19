If you're planning to head eastbound on I-84 anywhere between Meridian and Mountain Home on Sunday, brace yourself or on-ramp closures and delays.



The 11th Annual Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride is coming up this Sunday, July 25! The ride brings close to 1,200 motorcyclists together to benefit the Idaho Guard & Reserve Family Support Fund and Operation Warm Heart. It begins at High Desert Harley Davidson near Majestic Cinemas and travels close to 50 miles to Carl Miller Park in Mountain Home. It concludes with live music, food trucks and a Harley-Davidson giveaway in the park.

The ride is led out onto I-84 by a police escort. While ITD hasn't issued an official press release about the ride for 2021 yet, the freeway entrances to I-84 eastbound are traditionally closed to allow the motorcyclists to pass through the area safely and stay together as a group. According to several event listing, the event itself lasts from 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

The ramps affected would likely include Eagle Road, Franklin Road, Milwaukee, Flying Wye, I-184 between 13th and I-84, Cole/Overland, East Boise Rest Area, Blacks Creek, East Boise Port of Entry, Mayfield Road, Simco Road, I-84/Old US 30 and Exit 95.

To be honest, I had no idea how big of a deal the ride was or how cool it was to see until we were headed home on I-84 westbound from the Sawthooth Relay the same weekend of the 9th annual ride. We got a chance to watch it come our way from the road. People even gathered safely on overpass sidewalks to wave flags and clap for the motorcyclists as they rolled by. If you're able to, be on the lookout for it this year!

