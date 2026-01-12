Years ago, the thought of boys identifying as girls to play in their sports leagues wasn’t top of mind for anyone across the country. Most politicians and activists thought there would never be an issue with competition at any level. However, Idaho State Representative Barbara Ehardt believed girls' sports were in jeopardy because biological males were competing in all-female leagues. The former Division One basketball player and coach sponsored legislation called the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. The year was 2020. Today, several states have adopted similar laws, led by Idaho’s. President Trump and other national Conservatives have loudly spoken to the need to protect girls’ sports. Tuesday, defenders of the law from Idaho and West Virginia will have their case heard before the United States Supreme Court.

Representative Ehardt spoke about the need for her law to the Washington Times.

“When I first brought this legislation, opponents consistently said it wasn’t needed because it wasn’t happening,” she said. “But I understood what they wouldn’t say out loud — boys and men were about to descend on female sports and dominate us. They would steal our opportunities and claim it was their right. Except it is not.”

The state will be defended by our attorney general who shared his thoughts in a press release.

“For too long, activists have worked to sideline women and girls in their own sports.” said Attorney General Labrador. “Men and women are biologically different, and tomorrow the Court will hear why states must be allowed to end this injustice and ensure that men no longer create a dangerous, unfair environment for women to showcase their incredible talent and pursue the equal opportunities they deserve. I also wish Governor Little and our legislators well as they kick off the legislative session today back in Idaho.”

We will continue to monitor this story and update you immediately as it develops.

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Inside Ada County Jail Life inside the Ada County Jail Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

10 Unbelievably Exciting Reasons To Visit SCHEELS In Meridian, Idaho 10 Irresistible Reasons To Visit Idaho's SCHEELS Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER