Treasure Valley God and Country Festival Draws Thousands

Record temperatures could not deter thousands of Idahoans from attending the Treasure Valley God and Country Festival.

The faithful endured temperatures exceeding 106 degrees listening to Christian Speakers, ceremonies honoring first responders, our military, our public elected officials, local bands, and oh yes, the fireworks! Despite only having six weeks to organize the event that usually takes a year to plan, thousands showed up to celebrate the end of health restrictions due to the pandemic.

KEVIN MILLER/KIDO TALK RADIO

Treasure Valley God and Country Board Member David Ferdinand shared his enthusiasm for the estimated five thousand attendees. "Thanks to everyone who braved the high temperatures attending the 55th year of the God and Country Festival. Thanks to all the families , churches, ministries and patriots for showing up." The night ended with once again a large impressive fireworks show that rocked the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater. The fireworks show is so big that the entire area around the I-84 Garrity Road exit was surrounded by onlookers watching the show.

The event began with Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling welcoming the crowd to Nampa, Idaho. The mayor prayed offered an opening prayer for everyone impacted by the pandemic, those who serve in the military, and first responders. Several local elected officials walked on stage and Pastor Mark Thornton prayed over them and the crowd. Pastor Thornton gave an inspiring prayer in the peak of the afternoon heat.

KEVIN MILLER/KIDO TALK RADIO

Local veterans, see photo above, took to the stage honoring their service. They were joined by the local veteran bikers who circled the arena firing up the crowd. The songs of all the armed services were played as the crowd stood at attention.

KEVIN MILLER/KIDO TALK RADIO

As the sun retreated and temperatures began to lower, local church bands took to the stage, inspiring folks to get up and sing. The heat had no impact on families who packed up the kids and grabbed their spot for the show and the fireworks. The bands ranged in age from young to some, with a few miles on the odometer.

Kevin Miller / KIDO TALK RADIO

The Treasure Valley God and Country show was a great combination of traditional American Values of Faith, Family, and Freedom. We look forward to seeing you again in 2022.

KEVIN MILLER / KIDO TALK RADIO

