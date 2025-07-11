Welcome to summer in the Gem State. While we may not have to endure the extreme heat waves of Arizona, we are currently experiencing some triple-digit weather days.

However, it's important to remember that Idaho's weather is generally hot but manageable. Some Idahoans will travel to exotic locations, such as the Oregon Coast, to cool off. Others like to find places east of the great river to cool off.

Here's a look at the Oregon Coast.

If you're staying in the Treasure Valley, many communities, such as Star, Eagle, and Nampa, offer free splash pads for kids of all ages. Boise and a few others have public swimming pools staffed by lifeguards. Caldwell, despite facing challenges in funding their lifeguards, is actively working on the situation with the support of the community.

Those folks who don't have endless vacations working outside deal with triple digits daily. Heat stroke and exhaustion are two of the many dangers they face daily. Thankfully, we know more about proper hydration to prevent those issues.

However, when one has to cool off, where is the coolest place in Idaho? I suppose it depends on how close you are to a body of water. Our area is blessed to have access to the Boise River.

We've seen several folks throughout the Boise Area cooling off in safe places near the shore. However, if you're in the mood for a quick adventure, there is one secret, secure, cool spot guaranteed to cool you off immediately.

Are you ready to enter Idaho's coolest place? We reveal the secret spot below.