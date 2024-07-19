Idaho’s Dangerous Scorching Temperatures Continue
Remember when our June temperatures were unseasonably low? Do you remember when it was raining? It's been years since we've had a break from temperatures that aren't in the triple digits. The last time we had a summer like this was several years ago.
Unlike other parts of the country, Idaho and the Mountain West don't have the humidity of the state's East of the Great River. However, the good run is over as the temperatures rise, setting up the stage for a dangerous heat wave this weekend. Meteorologists warn of the challenges of working and exercising in the hot sun, so it's important to be prepared and stay informed.
The Gem State is entering another period of days with hot weather. Let's remember the HVAC workers working overtime to fix overtaxed air conditioners, showing their dedication to keeping us cool and safe.
Thankfully, you don't have to have a degree in meteorology to get a preview of this weekend's scorching weather.
A few tips on how to stay safe.
