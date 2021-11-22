Treasure Valley Target Stores To Stay Closed During Thanksgiving

If you're already freaking out, it's ok. We are too.

We don't write clickbait headlines 'round these here parts, and we didn't tell a lie. Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving. Including every Target store in the Treasure Valley.

The worst part of it all? Target plans to make this a permanent change. As in, Target stores nationwide will not be opening on Thanksgiving day. Ever again.

(Puts on Adele's new album and cries)

Ok. We're ok. Let's try and get through this together.

Why is Target making this massive adjustment? Follow the money baby.

According to the National Retail Foundation, Target's holiday sales in 2020 were almost 10% higher than the previous year. Meaning, Target made more money being closed on Thanksgiving. So obviously they're going to be doing that until the money stops coming in.

Here's what Target CEO Brian Cornell said to employees regarding the change:

What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours.

Other retailers have been taking note of Target's new strategy. In 2020, Thanksgiving was a massive day for online sales, eclipsed only by Cyber Monday and Black Friday.

Does this mean we won't be able to shop anywhere on Thanksgiving day? Is rushing to the store to grab the last turkey (and of course extra gravy, don't be stingy) a thing of the past? Do we as humans actually have to start planning ahead for things?

If so, this writer wants no part of it. Waiting until the last minute to shop is our right!

