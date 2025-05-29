For those that love smoking or another way of consuming marijuana, they call it a harmless drug. Whether it's the pro-marijuana weed cartel anxious to pollute the state of Idaho with the stinky drug or the local stoner who craves marijuana legalization, you are about to read some bad news about eating or smoking marijuana.

In other words, smoking weed is bad for you and your heart. A new study says consuming marijuana negatively impacts your cardiovascular system. The results showed normal, healthy non, non-tobacco smoking adults who smoked, ate, or were exposed to second hand cannabis smoke developed endothelial dysfunction.

The condition occurs when the inner lining of the blood vessels eventually impacts the endothelium, limiting its ability to function and leading to cardiovascular problems, explains Newsweek.

The study is a significant blow to the pro-weed crowd from the local and national media. The Gem State, its governor, and legislature have been the subject of national scorn and ridicule for being one of less than a handful of states that refused to legalize medical or recreational marijuana.

Currently, marijuana use is against federal law. However, thanks to former President Barack Obama, the federal government hasn't enforced the law. The lack of federal prosecution has allowed states to break the law by allowing it to be purchased illegally.

Banks and other federal institutions are prohibited from working with anyone involved in the cannabis industry.

