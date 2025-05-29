There is a world of difference between the Joe Biden Justice Department and the Donald Trump Justice Department. Former President Biden's crew sued the state of Idaho, prosecuted Catholics, and arrested Pro-Life Americans. Meanwhile, Biden looked the other way while millions of illegals flooded the country.

President Trump Holds A Cabinet Meeting At The White House Getty Images /Win McNamee/ loading...

President Trump's Justice Department has dismissed the lawsuits against the Gem State, closed the borders, and has vowed to protect religious freedom instead of prosecuting Americans of faith.

A small church in North Idaho that fought the COVID restrictions is the subject of a Department of Justice Lawsuit. The Department of Justice is suing the town of Troy, Idaho, accusing it of violating the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act (RLUIPA).

10 of the Rudest Behavior At Idaho Churches Not everyone is there for the right reasons. Gallery Credit: Brad Elliott

Christ Church has outgrown its current facility. The congregation sought to move to an area zoned for clubs, museums, art galleries, and auditoriums. They sought a commercial use permit to accommodate their growing population.

According to the Department of Justice, several local activists protested the church moving into the business district. The city responded to the mob by denying the church the ability to hold their weekly services.

The Trump DOJ released the following statement backing Christ Church.

"RLUIPA unequivocally forbids local governments from deciding zoning matters based on their dislike of certain religious groups," said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. "The Department of Justice will not hesitate to file suit against jurisdictions that discriminate in land use matters on the basis of the applicants' religious beliefs."

RLUIPA is a law designed to protect houses of worship and churches from being overly burdened by unreasonable and discriminatory regulations. We will continue to update you on this story as it develops.

7 Old Churches Near Boise That Have Been Redeemed As Vacation Homes Gallery Credit: Marco