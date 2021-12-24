Twitter Reacts To Boise’s Christmas Eve “Snow Squall”

A little before 8pm, anyone in the Treasure Valley with a cell phone with weather alerts turned on got an unfamiliar message. After scary alert tones, I looked down at my phone to see a “snow squall warning.” I’ve never seen a snow squall and didn’t even know they were a thing! Even the word squall is something I didn’t know existed outside of country songs.

After I, like most of the Boise area, did a quick Google search for “snow squall,” I went back to get more info on the alert. I assumed that this was a mistake by the National Weather Service, but I was wrong. It wasn’t long after that I heard the winds howling and the snow falling sideways outside my window.



For the record, a snow squall is a fast moving snow storm that comes with a lot of wind and enough snow to make visibility hazardous… for about five minutes.

As it turns out, my experience wasn’t unique. Here is the reaction from the Boise Twitterverse on what will forever be known as the Christmas Eve Snow Squall of 2021:

