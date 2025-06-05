Idaho Governor Brad Little announced state troopers will aid in the fight against illegal immigration in Idaho. Illegal immigration is a viral topic nationwide and in the Gem State. Conservatives in the Idaho Legislature have stopped efforts to allow illegals to drive legally in the Gem State.

Several major corporations have continued to lobby for the relaxation of immigration laws. So far, their efforts haven't been successful. Last week, the Department of Homeland Security, under President Trump, issued a list of sanctuary cities, which included the city of Boise. DOS removed the list after some alleged issues arose.

The governor ordered the Idaho State Police to take part in a joint venture with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement to take away the dangerous illegal immigrants who are housed in Idaho jails.

The troopers will take the illegals to ICE facilities to be processed and deported. President Trump declared a national emergency responding to Joe Biden's failed immigration open border policies.

Governor Little shared his thoughts:

"Idaho is stepping up to help the Trump administration transport dangerous illegal alien criminals to ICE facilities instead of being released back into our communities. These are people who pose the greatest danger to Idaho families.

Idaho has taken many steps to increase our coordination with the Trump administration in the enforcement of our nation's immigration laws, and I want to further strengthen our state's partnership with President Trump to help address the national emergency posed by years of reckless border policies under the Biden-Harris administration."

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristie Noem applauded the governor's decision:

"287g is critically important to our strategy of having the enforcement that we need to really address the criminal activities that we've seen out on the ground.

It has been wonderful to see people jump in and be a part of it to make sure that we have not just the authorities that we need to go out there and to work, but also to have the local knowledge and the people in the community that really want to be a part of the solution. We are looking for more agreements like that across the country, and we will continue to build on it."

Idaho continues to be the conservative vanguard in the Northwest. The state is surrounded by pro-illegal immigrant states such as California and Washington.

