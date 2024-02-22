Update: Boise Police Arrest Local Bank Robber in Hiding

In a significant breakthrough this week, Boise Police detectives have successfully apprehended Jake Martin, the suspect involved in a recent armed robbery at a local credit union on Fairview Avenue. The 32-year-old Boise resident was taken into custody on Tuesday, February 20th, 2024, facing charges of robbery.

Following the initial incident on February 3rd, 2024, where the suspect, claiming to be armed, fled with an undisclosed amount of money from the credit union, Boise Police detectives launched an investigation to find him. The suspect's description details were released to the public, urging the community to assist in locating this armed suspect.

According to a release from the Boise Police Department, detectives, during the course of their efforts, identified Martin, and the investigation led them to a vehicle associated with him. They found even more evidence that strengthened their case. Jake Martin was arrested and has since been booked into the Ada County Jail.

The Boise Police Department emphasizes and reiterates their gratitude to the community for the ongoing cooperation and assistance throughout this investigation. Even though Martin has been arrested, anyone with additional information or pertinent surveillance footage is still encouraged to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

This latest development highlights the effectiveness of collaborative efforts between law enforcement and the community in quickly addressing criminal activities and maintaining the safety and security of the Treasure Valley."

