UPDATE: Hilary Knight (Idaho) Totally Dominating at 2022 Winter Olympics
Earlier this week, Team USA’s Women’s Hockey Team played against Switzerland in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games … and they absolutely crushed it (8-0 win).
Right out of the gate, Hilary Knight (from Sun Valley) scored the first goal of the game. This is her fourth time representing Team USA, and she’s already won one gold medal and two silver medals. Here are a couple photos from 2018.
During the recent game against Switzerland, Hilary scored 2 goals. Here's an official tweet from NBC Olympics – Keep Scrolling for Awesome Photos of Hilary this year 👇
UPDATE: Hilary Knight (Idaho) Totally Dominating at 2022 Winter Olympics
6 Idaho Athletes Going to the 2022 Winter Olympics
Popular Winter Olympic Sports You Won't See on KTVB
From the Luge to Curling, these sports will not be on your TV in Boise if you're a subscribe to DISH.