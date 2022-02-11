If you ever wanted to own your own piece of Heaven, this might be it! I know that a six-hour commute seems a bit extreme, but this home is 30 minutes from a private airport, so if you can afford your own plane, this is totally doable. Getting family and friends to visit shouldn't be hard either. It's getting them to leave that will be difficult because this home has everything.

Kerry Oman/Summit Sotheby's International Realty Kerry Oman/Summit Sotheby's International Realty loading...

We should tell you that the home is over 50,000 square feet, making it one of the largest homes in America, so you'll probably want to hire maid service. It's important to know that upfront so that you can factor it into the monthly payment, which is estimated by Zillow to be $93,671. The total cost of this house is $21,000,000. That may sound like a lot, but it almost seems like a bargain when you see what comes with it.

Kerry Oman/Summit Sotheby's International Realty Kerry Oman/Summit Sotheby's International Realty loading...

With the home located on the edge of a bluff at the end of Hobble Creek Canyon, the views of the Wasatch Mountains are stunning. It has its own indoor water park, complete with a lazy river. When that bores you, you can try to roll turkeys in the two-lane bowling alley. If bowing isn't your thing, perhaps the basketball court will. Still not impressed? Maybe you should take in a movie in the theater. There is a sauna in the gym, and the kids will love the game room and playroom with a pirate ship-themed ball pit. You can even get some practice in at the shooting range.

Amazing Home With Indoor Water Park Is Less Than 6 Hours From Boise

Can't Spend $21 Million? Maybe This Boise Home Is More In Your Price Range This not so little home looks like it belongs in a fairytale, but you'll find it in Boise's iconic North End!

Famous Marilyn Monroe Filming Location Now A Stunning Idaho Home