Candlelight Vigil for Uvalde Victims in Boise on Capitol’s Steps

Gun violence within America is a conversation that can no longer be ignored or swept under the rug.

No matter where you stand on the political spectrum, it is clearly an issue that needs to be addressed, and solutions drawn up.

According to NPR, 27 school shootings with injuries or deaths have taken place in America… just this year, in 2022.

We all watched in horror this past week as a school shooting took place in Uvalde, Texas, taking the lives of 19 students and two adults.

This came just days after a shooting in a supermarket in New York, that took the lives of 10 people.

These tragedies have sparked an outrage that cannot be sequestered.

What can be done?

In response to this most recent massacre, a student-led group called March For Our Lives Idaho (a chapter of the MFOL movement) is hosting a vigil on the steps of the Idaho Capitol Building in Boise tonight at 8:00 pm, to honor and remember the victims.

Everyone is encouraged to bring flowers, and they will provide tea candles.

Then, on June 11 of this month, there will be a March For Our Lives at the Idaho Capitol, from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm.

June just so happens to be the National Gun Violence Awareness Month, and so this march had already been planned… but with recent events, it has become more timely and imperative than ever to take up action and use our voices to demand change.

Kids shouldn’t have to be scared to go to school.

Teachers shouldn’t have to be scared to go to work.

We shouldn’t have to worry about going to the grocery store, for fear of our lives, for goodness’ sake.

Something's got to give.

