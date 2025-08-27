Another tragic school/church shooting has horrified the nation and our great state of Idaho. Law enforcement will investigate the crime. Politicians will look to earn political points as parents, students, teachers, and the rest of us grieve the fallen.

The second day of school should be about learning where the restroom is, how to pronounce your teacher's name, and not be filled with terror from a lunatic terrorist.

We will never forget those brave children and adults who lost their lives at Annunciation Catholic School. The Mass is a sacred part of Catholic churches. It's a time when students come together to celebrate their faith in Jesus Christ. The church is a safe sanctuary; today in Minneapolis, it was not.

The terrorist attack on those Catholic kids has sent fear and concern throughout the state of Idaho. Parents are now wondering, with the most significant worry, if their school will be next?

The Treasure Valley has many religious schools that could be targets. School shooters have long targeted public schools. Beyond the fear, many school districts addressed security concerns years ago.

Sadly, there is no guarantee of avoiding a horrific copycat attack. However, Idaho schools and churches have invested in security forces, some of which are not publicly disclosed, who are trained to take down the bad guys. House Bill 273 attempted to allow teachers to conceal carry but was defeated for the second consecutive year.

Currently, teachers can conceal and carry in their schools with the approval of their local school board.

Other districts employ security guards who monitor who can and can't enter the school building. School officials must work diligently to monitor social media and threatening behavior. We're all in this together when it comes to keeping kids and adults safe in schools and churches.

LOOK: Best high schools for sports in Idaho Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools for sports in Idaho using data from Niche Gallery Credit: Stacker

Idaho's Best & Worst Ranked Elementary, Middle & High Schools Did your old school or your child's school make the list of perfect ranked schools in the area or the bottom ranked schools in the area? Gallery Credit: Nikki West