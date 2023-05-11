Warning Idaho Is One Of The Most Dangerous States To Drive Trucks

We realize that Idaho doesn't have the traffic challenges of a state with a larger population. Day in and day out, we all share the highways and state roads with our vehicles and other cars, trucks, and big trucks. Have you ever wondered how safe the state of Idaho is if you drive a big truck?

A new study has revealed just how safe or unsafe the Gem State is for semi trucks and cars that must share the roads. We all see the massive trucks in and out of local roads transporting building materials from one place to another.

Several drivers continue to complain about how cars cut off big trucks adding to the possibility of a deadly collision. We've all witnessed firsthand how the Treasure Valley shuts down when there is an accident involving a semi-truck. Hours are lost because we need alternate routes.

How Do You Determine The Most Dangerous State in The Nation?

A transportation company called Simplex looked at the most recent data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, or the NHTSA. The company examined the percentage of massive trucks in fatal accidents in 2020 compared to all deadly vehicle crashes per state to declare the state with the most negligible percentage of truck incidents as the safest for truck drivers.

