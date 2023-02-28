Watch Out Aggressive Drivers: ISP Patrols Are Looking For You

Has driving in Idaho improved over the years? Before you answer that question, let's break down a few factors that impact your daily drive to and from work. Idaho continues to lead the nation in growth, and with development, our roads continue to struggle with more and more vehicles. It wouldn't surprise most Idahoans that their time in their cars continues to increase.

Our roads are becoming increasingly dangerous whether we can't get to work on time due to road construction or too many aggressive drivers. Once again, Idaho Law Enforcement will target out-of-control and reckless drivers throughout our state.

How Bad Bad Our Idaho Drivers?

According to the state police, Preliminary 2022 data from the Idaho Department of Transportation (ITD) shows over 14,000 aggressive driving crashes in Idaho and 39 percent of all fatal crashes involved some form of aggressive driving behavior.

To help keep Idaho drivers safe and stop aggressive driving, the Idaho State Police and law enforcement partners announced that they would increase patrols till March 11th. The goal of the increased manpower is to educate and give tickets to folks who do not behave properly on the roads.

The funding for more officers comes from the Idaho Office of Highway Safety (OHS) grant funding.

How many accidents could've been avoided if folks didn't drive aggressively? How often have Idaho drivers sped up from one stoplight to another?

"Aggressive driving is dangerous driving," says Captain Chris Weadick of District 6 in Idaho Falls. "As our roadways continue seeing increased traffic volumes, ISP responds to more calls of aggressive driving and collisions. We want people to slow down and pay attention to their driving so everyone arrives at their destination safely."

He continued to explain the dangers of the driving in Idaho. "Every day, Idahoans do the right thing but sometimes frustration boils over and aggressive driving behaviors puts others at risk," Weadick says. "Speed and failure to follow traffic laws are factors in almost every crash - which are preventable. Remember to make driving a priority and do your part to remain calm and keep our roads safe."

Examples of Aggressive Driving in Idaho

The state police detailed a few examples of bad driving in Idaho.

We've seen them, but here are a few necessary reminders: changing lanes without signaling, blocking cars from changing lanes cutting in front of a driver and then slowing down, failing to yield or stop at traffic lights and stop signs, and passing on the wrong side of the road.

Let's remember the screaming, honking, flashing lights, and weaving in and out of traffic.

How You Can Help Keep Our Roads Safe

Contact the Idaho State Police REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) hotline. Dial *ISP (*477) from your cell phone anywhere in Idaho.

