Welcome to May in Idaho, where the sun shines endlessly and Idahoans are anxious to travel. The Gem State is blessed with world-class winter wonderlands. However, few places around the world rival Idaho's natural beauty, lakes, waterfalls, trails, and anything else outdoors.

With more outdoor activity, more folks will use our local, state, and federal roads. Unfortunately, a growing number of Idahoans have become road-rage-charged bullies. The usual suspects are those who drive large SUVs and pickup trucks. Just the other day, Kevin Miller was almost hit by a large white pickup truck when a driver failed to yield while entering an intersection. ￼

Regardless of how long you've been in Idaho, it's always worthwhile to drive defensively, staying alert and vigilant for on-the-road marauders.

What is a Gem State Marauder? It's crucial to understand this term. A Gem State Marauder is someone who practices these dangerous tactics. The other day, someone passed me on the right while turning right at the light. Unless it's life-threatening, it never pays to speed or pass on the right in Idaho or America.

Unfortunately, the number of road rage incidents in Idaho is on the rise. Here are a few quick looks at Idaho road ragers.

Tailgating is a favorite pastime whether you live in Kuna or Idaho Falls. The practice is dangerous and distracting. If someone is tailgating, you do your best not to escalate the issue because obviously they have major anger issues.

Speeding is a like a native language for Gem State Drivers. The state's speed limit is 80 mph in some places and people still speed. Speeding is irresponsible. There is no good reason to speed in Idaho.

Weaving in and out of lanes may be fun but it is not a safe way to get to and from work. Stay in your lane and stay alive.

Texting while driving continues to become a growing trend that needs to be stopped. Please keep your eyes on the road and hands on the wheel.

