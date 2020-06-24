Watch NBC’s Andrea Mitchel Almost Get Attacked By The Mob

Reporting from the field can be dangerous business for any reporter. However, it's very rare that a senior reporter like NBC's Andrea Mitchell has to worry about her safety. Mitchell has been a workhorse for NBC for years.She's hardly someone who has been known to support President Trump, so she shouldn't have a problem reporting from the street. However, Mitchell was almost attacked recently while trying to interview someone on the streets. The following video shows an unknown half dressed attacker looking to harm the veteran broadcast reporter.

You can hear Mitchell wondering where were the police to save her? Thankfully for her, she did have private security that stopped what could've been a bad incident. It's ironic that Mitchell wondered where the police were considering the negative coverage the departments have received from NBC.

No word on whether or not the half naked attacker was charged with attempted assault or their motivation for going after Mitchell.