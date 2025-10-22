It's hard to believe that the college football season is more than halfway over. October has only a few weeks left, and before long, fans will be making playoff predictions. The shortness of the season makes every game a season. Fans treasure every weekend of action until the long, dreadful offseason.

Fans of the NFL are still enjoying a longer season with more games and a much longer playoff season. Professional football won't end until sometime in February. For fans of past and future Boise State players, fall is the best time of the year.

The Broncos will play Nevada in a rare Friday night matchup against Coach Jeff Choate and the Wolfpack. Six former Broncos and one coach will represent the Blue this Sunday. Let's break down where you'll find your favorite player.

Before we get to the players, New Orleans Saints Head Coach will travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Bucs at 2 pm on Fox. Ashton Jeanty fans will get a break as the Raiders have a bye this week.

Thursday night, Idaho native Scott Matlock's Los Angeles Chargers will play the Minnesota Vikings. The game is on Amazon Prime.

Moving on to Sunday, Khalil Shakir's Buffalo Bills look for a win against the surprising Carolina Panthers. The game is on Fox at 11 am.

The other Broncos, Denver, home of former Boise State great J.L. Skinner, will look to keep winning against the Dallas Cowboys on CBS at 225pm.

Finally, the Washington Commanders (John Bates, Jeremy McNichols) will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night on ABC/ESPN at 615pm.

