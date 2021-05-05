Were Aliens Flying Over Boise Last Night? Officials say, ‘No’

"They're here", one Facebook user sarcastically commented on a Boise Bench Dweller's post this morning. Ah yes, aliens in Boise. It's the talk of the town today, but did you see what everyone else claims to have?

The posts began to pop up on social media around 10:30 p.m. last night, I noticed. If you're a part of the NextDoor app or any local Facebook groups, you're familiar with this type. While typically it's someone saying "DID ANYONE HEAR THAT LOUD NOISE!?", this time, there was a little more to it.

Did anyone see that "thing" in the sky?

Some Facebook users captured photos that of course, don't do the sight justice. A friend of mine sent me the photo below:

Apparently the sight was seen all over the Pacific Northwest. The tweet below actually shows a pretty good video of what folks were seeing.

I did a little digging and have learned that there have been a few other instances of this before and it is, indeed, related to SpaceX. According to the National Weather Service late last night:

So, it seems that for now--"they" aren't here just yet. Sorry, alien fanatics!

Learn more about what's going on up there with SpaceX, though, if you're the geeky type like me, HERE.