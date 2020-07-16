What Happens if You Don’t Wear The Mask?

As health officials continue to grapple with the mask mandate, major retail stores are now demanding that you wear a mask if you wish to enter their locations.Beginning this Monday, Wal Mart will now require you to wear a mask if you'd like to buy something at one of their big stores. Other national retailers are following their lead. I've spoken to several folks who will now order their goods online. They feel that wearing a mask is a limitation on their rights.

Recently, Ada County passed a mask mandate. We now know the penalty if you do not comply with wearing a mask. You can be fined up to 1,000 and spend six months in jail, according to the Idaho Statesman.

I can't see the police going out of their way to arrest people for noncompliance. I do see our area going back to phase two if the outbreaks continue to rise. Let's hope they don't.