According to Real Ticket Sales, What is Idaho’s Favorite NFL Team?

These stats have been updated for the year 2023.

According to real ticket sales, what is Idaho's favorite NFL football team?

Unfortunately, we don’t have an NFL team here in Idaho, so Idahoans like to cheer on other (somewhat local) pro football teams like the Seattle Seahawks, the Denver Broncos, or the Las Vegas Raiders.

After many polls and a study conducted by Vivid Seats that analyzes actual tickets sales, there's a clear top 5 favorite NFL football teams in Idaho — and we've got the complete list below.

For the umpteenth time, the Seattle Seahawks retain their throne as Idaho's undisputed favorite NFL team, somewhat unsurprisingly. Despite some of us secretly hoping for our preferences to change, the Seahawks stand strong at number one.

Close on their heels, the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders maintain their positions as Idaho's second and third favorite teams, respectively.

Upon reviewing the list, there is no doubt the #1 favorite NFL football team among Idahoans is the Seattle Seahawks. However, it's important to know that is only taking into account tickets purchased for actual games, and not viewing or streaming numbers or anything like that.

As we celebrate another year of gridiron action, let's remember that while we may not have a home team to call our own, and while we might not agree on favorite teams, our passion for the game unites us in cheering for other, close-to-home NFL franchises.

To sum it up, here's the updated list of Idaho's Top 5 Most Popular NFL Teams, based on actual ticket sales, according to the study from Vivid Seats.

Most Popular NFL Teams in Idaho (According to Actual Ticket Sales)

