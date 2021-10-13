Which NHL Team Will Boise Root For?

The Colorado Avalanche? The Vegas Golden Knights? Or the Pacific Northwest's new Seattle Kraken? Who will earn your fandom?

It wasn't long ago, that the closest nearby professional hockey team to Boise was the Colorado Avalanche, and for years, it was the only (relatively) close team to the Treasure Valley. So... Here are reasons why you should pick each of these teams, and to make things completely fair, I'll go in alphabetical order by team name.

They have the MOST Stanley Cups of all! This is a team who has proven their worth over their twenty-six year history in Denver. There's a good chance that if you've got any older NHL fans in your family, they're committed to the this tried and true team. Vegas Golden Knights : Where else do people in Boise like to go to blow money, but Vegas? Now, this team is only a few years old but they're a fantastic team, and when you see them in Vegas, they put on a SHOW! And it's only one state away! Why wouldn't you put all your money on this team?!

: Where else do people in Boise like to go to blow money, but Vegas? Now, this team is only a few years old but they're a fantastic team, and when you see them in Vegas, they put on a SHOW! And it's only one state away! Why wouldn't you put all your money on this team?! Seattle Kraken: Now, these guys are brand new so you'd be getting in on the ground floor of the fandom. One day, old guys will say "I remember their first season" and that could be you! Plus, they're the only NHL team in the Pacific Northwest and distance wise, they're the closest, so what's crackin? Go Kraken!

Whatever the case, I hope you get to enjoy some professional hockey action in your life because it's Kraken! Get it? Go AvaKnakens! Or something to that effect...

