White House Press Secretary Attacks U of I Birth Control Policy

A policy that advises faculty at the University of Idaho not to promote abortion is a higher priority than the White House briefing Americans on the upcoming weather events in Florida. The White House did turn over the regular press briefing to devote attention to the impending hurricane. However, the imminent natural disaster did not distract the White House Press Secretary from taking another shot at the state of Idaho.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took time away from updating Americans on the energy crisis, inflation, the escalation of the Russia/Ukraine War, and Hurricane Ian, to criticize the University of Idaho's new policy on not promoting abortion and Idaho's pro-life movement.

As we reported here, the University of Idaho has instructed its instructors not to mention or promote abortions in classrooms. She took to Twitter to express her frustration with the universities decision and the state of Idaho.

Idaho continues to be in the Biden Administration's crosshairs following the United States Supreme Court ruling that sent the abortion issue back to the states. The Biden Justice Department picked Idaho's Trigger Law as the first law to challenge in federal court. Legal critics of the president's move call it disrespectful of the Supreme Court's ruling.

No word on whether of not the president approved of his press secretary's statements.

We will continue to update you on this story as it develops.

