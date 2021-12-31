Who is the Largest Land Owner in Idaho?

I came across an article the other day about the largest land owners in the United States. A website called World Population Review has pretty up to date information and stats on land owners around the world. According to the site, "The largest landowners in the United States are John Malone, the Emmerson Family, Ted Turner, the Reed Family, and Stan Kroenke. John Malone is the largest landowner with about 2.2 million acres of land across the country, including in Maine, New Mexico, Colorado, and Wyoming."

However he owns none in Idaho. So who is the largest land owner here in the beautiful gem state? It is hard to tell because 1st and second place are so close, each with over 40,000 acres. According to the World Population Review website, "The Holding Family is the largest landowner in Idaho, with over 400,000 acres including the Sun Valley Ski Resort in Sun Valley, Idaho."

The magazine The Land Report, recently listed the top 100 land owners in the U.S. The Simplot family "Own 422,164 acres, or about 660 square miles, more than eight times the size of Boise."

Coming in in 3rd place is for the most land owned in Idaho is Frank VanderSloot who is also known as the richest man in Idaho, read more on that here. As far as his land ownership, BoisePublicRadio says "Though VanderSloot’s company sells personal care products, he also raises horses and cattle on his 110,448 acres."

