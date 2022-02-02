Why Evel Knievel is a BIG Deal in Idaho

Evel is a legend. He was best known for his motorcycle stunts that occurred between 1965 and 1980. According Visit Southern Idaho, He earned the Guinness Book of Records title of most broken bones in a lifetime. Did you know that his most daring and final jump was across Idaho's Snake River Canyon? This stunt took place on September 8th, 1974 and was nationally televised.

Evel's team built a massive launch ramp and the goal was to rocket off of the launch with his X-2 Skycycle, cross the massive gap between the canyon and land on the other side. Thousands of spectators gathered to watch and it was broadcasted on live TV as well. This they said was his most dangerous stunt yet.

Evel Knievel Official says, "Knievel’s nationally televised motorcycle jumps, including his 1974 attempt to jump Snake River Canyon at Twin Falls, Idaho, represent four of the twenty most-watched, including the number 1 spot, ABC’s Wide World of Sports events in history. His achievements and failures, including his record 35 broken bones, earned him several entries in the Guinness Book of World Records. These are the titles by which millions of people around the world know Evel Knievel.

Here is some more information and areal view of the stunt location.

Here is a video with actual footage from the stunt.

As it turns out that was not the end of Knievel stunts over the Snake River in Idaho. Well it was the last for Evel Knievel himself, but 40 years after Kniveles initial attempt a stuntman attempted it again in his honor.

The story gets more interesting because the "Evel Spirit" which is what they named the rocket motorcycle for this 2016 attempt was built by the son of the man who built the original one for Knievel himself. I am happy to say that the kinks seem to have been worked out because Eddie Braun soared 2,000 feet in the air to safely complete the challenge.

