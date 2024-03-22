CAPTURED: What’s Next for the Boise Shooting Suspects?
*Criminals Captured in Twin Falls; Third Suspect Arrested in Connection to Hospital Shooting and Prisoner Escape
After an intensive statewide manhunt spanning over 24 hours, law enforcement agencies successfully apprehended escaped inmate Skylar Meade and shooting suspect Nicholas Umphenour near Twin Falls, Idaho. The culmination of efforts came just after 2:00pm on March 21st, 2024, following a vehicle pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies. The suspects were taken into custody without further incident or injury.
3rd Suspect Arrested
In a significant development to the case, there was also a third suspect, Tonia Huber, 53, was arrested in connection to the incident. According to KTVB, Twin Falls County authorities confirmed her arrest on charges of eluding authorities and possession of a controlled substance.
How Were They Found?
The Idaho State Police release states: "Following tips and investigative leads, authorities believe the suspects fled northbound from the Treasure Valley to north central Idaho. Through their investigation, detectives located the Honda Civic, used in the escape, near Leland, Idaho. Additionally, law enforcement is investigating two homicides, in separate locations of Nez Perce and Clearwater counties, that are potentially tied to the escape."
What's Next for the 3 Suspects?
As the legal process unfolds, Nicholas Umphenour and Skylar Meade are set to be arraigned today in Twin Falls at 1:30pm. Idaho State Police will be investigating the homicides, the Boise Police Department will continue to investigate the inmate escape, and the Ada County Sheriff's Office will handle the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.
Anyone with relevant information or tips is urged to contact the Statewide Tip Line at 1-833-610-1026 as authorities work to ensure justice is served. Stay tuned for further developments on this unfolding story.
10 'Secret Spots' Burglars Check First When Invading Idaho and California Homes
Gallery Credit: Tara Holley
America's Best Looking Police Cruisers
Gallery Credit: Michael Karolyi
Celebrities Who Were Murdered
Gallery Credit: Natasha Reda
10 Things Guaranteed to Give Boise Drivers Road Rage
Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2024
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart