The Boise area has the most congested traffic in Idaho. Years ago, the roads weren't filled with endless lines of cars, trucks, SUVs, and commercial trucks. Local, county, and state officials didn't build our streets for the massive trucks hauling home-building supplies.

Washington drivers have it worse than those in Idaho. It's common for those in the Seattle area to have a three—or four-hour commute, whether traveling to or from work. Unlike Idaho, the Seattle area does have a public transit system designed to alleviate the pressure on the area's streets and roads.

Idahoans in the Treasure Valley are proud of the efforts of the Boise leadership to develop a transit or trolley system linking Boise to Caldwell. However, those efforts haven't moved forward due to a lack of public funding and interest.

Whether you live in Idaho or Washington, you're dependent on your vehicle, regardless of what it is. Car buying is an American tradition and a large driver of the economy.

Politically, Idaho and Washington are like oil and water. One state loves President Trump, while the other is not a big fan. However, both states and those considering buying a car are impacted by his recent moves on tariffs. The president reached an agreement with Mexico and Canada, avoiding the trade war for at least thirty days.

China and America are not in a trade war involving a ten percent tariff on all goods. Will this impact car prices? If you're buying a new car, should you buy it now or wait?

The Detroit Free Press broke down what happens if the tariffs return.

"Assessing the tariff proposal, analysts estimate new car prices, on average, would likely increase by anywhere from $1,000 to $9,000 or more. Some vehicles would be affected more than others. They also estimate that more than 165,000 autoworkers could be laid off if tariffs remain in place for any considerable time.'

The good news is that President Trump, unlike President Biden, understands business and cares about all Americans.

