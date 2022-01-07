Would You Live in a Giant Potato?

Okay, maybe you wouldn’t live there, but would you have a staycation there?

The Big Idaho Potato Hotel in Boise is definitely making a name for itself in the travel space as one of the most unique Airbnb stays in the nation. It is currently listed on Airbnb at just $124/night, however, it’s been as high as $250/night in the past.

Peek Inside the Big Idaho Potato You may be wondering, what kind of amenities come with a giant potato like this ... you know ... in the middle of nowhere? Surprisingly, this potato comes with all of the essentials, and then some. Here are a few photos of what the Big Idaho Potato looks like on the inside.

