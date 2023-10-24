West Valley Humane Society’s Furball Gala was a Total Success!

The West Valley Humane Society (WVHS) is thrilled to share the great news about their very first Karly Cantrell Furball Gala. This event took place at the Nampa Civic Center on October 19 and was a big hit, bringing together animal lovers from our area to help WVHS in its important work.

The Furball Gala was all about raising money to support WVHS's mission, which includes helping lost animals find their families, teaching people about being kind to animals, and getting the community involved. It was also a way to honor the memory of Karly Cantrell, who used to lead WVHS and made a big difference.

One of the gala's standout moments was the introduction of the Karly Cantrell Community Shining Star Award, honoring individuals or families that have played a pivotal role in supporting WVHS.

Additionally, WVHS announced the establishment of the Archie and Marlene Fund, which will help them keep doing important work to save animals' lives.

The remarkable generosity of attendees and supporters resulted in raising over $55,000, a clear testament to the community's dedication to animal welfare. These funds will serve as a cornerstone for advancing WVHS's initiatives and furthering its profound impact on the community.

WVHS extends its heartfelt gratitude to all sponsors, donors, attendees, and volunteers who made the First Annual Karly Cantrell Furball Gala a success. Their efforts have provided a lifeline to the animals in need and reinforced the commitment to making the Treasure Valley a better place for humans and animals.

To adopt, foster, or learn more about the dogs and other available pets, visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org

