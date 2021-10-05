You Can Literally Climb the Walls At This Unbelievable $2 Million Idaho Log Cabin

Are you a climbing enthusiast? Then look no further. We found the perfect Idaho dream home for you!

When it comes to indoor climbing, Boise has it pretty good. Boise State students have their own climbing wall inside the Rec Center. Both the West and Caldwell YMCAs have climbing facilities. If you don't need everything the Y offers, we've also got three climbing gyms in The Commons, Vertical View and Asana.

But what's even better than climbing at one of these facilities? Climbing a rock wall at your very own home! Yes, it's a luxury we never thought about having in our future lottery house before...but then again, we're not climbers!

If you are and you're curious what this dream home has to offer, you gotta take a look around!

This $2 Million Idaho Log Cabin Has Its Own Rockwall and Zipline For whatever reason (we imagine it's the price tag) this incredible home in Northern Idaho just won't sell. This time around its been on Realtor.com for over 230 days, but its bene on and off the market pretty consistently since 2017.

