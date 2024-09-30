You Won’t Believe What People Are Saying About BSU Volleyball

It happened on a dead news day, sparking a firestorm that lit up radio, television, and social media. The decision was a brief statement from the Boise State University Athletic Department regarding a scheduled women's volleyball game.

With all due respect to the sport, women's volleyball rarely garners the attention of Boise State Football or other sports.

Here is the statement that blew up the free world.

"Boise State volleyball will not play its scheduled match at San José State on Saturday, Sept. 28. Per Mountain West Conference policy, the Conference will record the match as a forfeit and a loss for Boise State. The Broncos will next compete on Oct. 3 against Air Force."

The alleged issue was Boise State's opponent has a biological male on the women's team. Idaho has a state law signed by Governor Brad Little prohibiting males from competing in women's sports. The state was the first in the nation to pass a law and is currently defending it in litigation.

Boise State neither confirmed nor explained the reason for canceling the game or match against San Jose State. The decision has triggered an eruption of comments on every social media and terrestrial platform.

Let's examine what people from all over the country and worldwide have to say about this controversy. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops locally and nationally.

