Zoo Boise Discounting Admission to Just $2 Every Tuesday in February

Who said a fun visit to Zoo Boise was a summer-only activity? The zoo is open year-round and they're making you an offer you can't refuse to visit in February!

As a thank you for all of the support Zoo Boise has received throughout the course of the pandemic, they're saying thank you to guests by discounting admission for everyone, regardless of age, to just $2 on Tuesdays in February. The offer gives you four opportunities to enjoy discounted admission.

If you can't get enough of the baby red panda cubs who were born in June 2021, the Zoo explains in their Facebook post that February is the perfect time to come visit them! Natasha and Ginger recently moved out of their parent's exhibit and can now be found in their own "apartment" by the carousel. The red panda cubs are some of the Zoo Boise residents that are actually more active in the winter! Weren't they cute playing in the snow a few weeks back?

The zoo says you can expect to see the snow leopards more active during the winter months as well. If you're there for the baby animals, you can also expect to see Avery, the giant anteater who was born in December 2020.

And Daisy, the female penguin chick that hatched in May 2021.

Oh! And who could forget the three adorable sand cat kittens?! Billy, Jimmy and Robby were born last April.

As you plan your visit, be aware that Zoo Boise has ended their timed entry system and is open daily from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., with the last admission of the day at 4 p.m. You still have the option to purchase tickets in advance online if you'd like, but they are now available at the gate as well.

Since the zoo is owned by the City of Boise and managed by their parks and rec department, you will be required to wear masks when visiting indoor exhibits regardless of your vaccination status.

