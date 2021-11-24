1 of the Most Underrated Travel Spots in US Is 3 Hours from Boise

Let's load up the car and go!

Much of the holiday season involves travel. You load up the car or you hop on a plane and you are on your way. Often times it's to see family and loved ones.

However, there are also those who take advantage of the time off and travel for leisure.

Traveling in the United States can be a super unique experience. In case you haven't noticed our terrain across the different regions is very diverse. We have mountains, deserts, beaches, wide open spaces, bustling cities, and more.

There is something for everyone in this beautiful nation of ours.

I've got plenty of bucket list places that I've love to visit. One day I hope to see them all. What's on your list?

Recently I found a list of the Most Underrated Travel Destination in the US. There are places on this list that I have never even heard of. However, there is a place that we can get to easily and that we have definitely heard of.

Stanley, Idaho.

It's a short, less-than-three hour drive for us to get to Stanley from Boise. Like much of Idaho, this place is an outdoor lovers dream. The publication praised Stanley for it's scenic activities...

"...challenge yourself with virtually endless hiking trails and fishing adventures. And once you're all tired out, simply take in the idyllic lake views and relax in the local hot springs."

Challenge, accepted.

Have you been to Stanley? Is it a regular, traditional trip for you and your family? Perhaps you should add it to your resolution list for 2022.

