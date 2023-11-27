Idaho’s #1 Scenic Winter Road That You Should Drive At Least Once
As winter is soon to blanket Idaho with snow, nearly our whole state transforms into a winter wonderland, offering enchanting and breathtaking landscapes for those who travel or embark on scenic drives.
With or without the snow, there are certain scenic drives in Idaho that are amazing this time of year no matter what, and there's one byway that was rated the absolute best for winter scenic drives in Idaho. Any guesses?
Mesa Falls Scenic Byway
The Mesa Falls Scenic Byway is a beautiful route located in eastern Idaho, specifically in Fremont County. It offers stunning views of two magnificent waterfalls, Upper Mesa Falls and Lower Mesa Falls, and you might even see them completely frozen.
How long of a drive is it?
Approximately 28 miles. The drive starts in Ashton, Idaho, and ends in the Island Park area.
And the views are absolutely incredible. As you traverse the 28-mile stretch, you won't only see the amazing waterfalls, but also the beautiful Snake River weaveing through the snow-kissed landscapes, creating a picturesque scene that feels straight out of a holiday postcard.
So, bundle up, cue your favorite winter playlist, and set out on this scenic winter drive adventure. And remember to please ensure your safety by checking driving and weather conditions.
And while you're in the area, check out the Magical Christmas River! Keep scrolling for stunning pictures of the beautiful Christmas River (Christmas lights) display in Menan, Idaho.
